The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $250.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.09.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.49.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 88.48%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,610,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $12,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $24,984,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

