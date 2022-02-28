The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.13. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,484. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $144.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

