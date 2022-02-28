The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $316.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.33. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.