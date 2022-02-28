The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

