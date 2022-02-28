The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCNE opened at $26.44 on Monday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

