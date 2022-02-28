The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $277,000 Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

