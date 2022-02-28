The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $285,000 Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 82,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

