The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 923 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Vapotherm stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

