The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by 175.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 208,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.