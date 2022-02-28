The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

PNTG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,069. The company has a market cap of $462.75 million, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 2.57. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.