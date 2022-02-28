Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after acquiring an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $541.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,695. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

