TheStreet Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.93.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average is $288.34. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49.
In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
