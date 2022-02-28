TheStreet Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average is $288.34. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

