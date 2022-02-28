Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $148.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

