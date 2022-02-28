Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 387.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,739,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after buying an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

