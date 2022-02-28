Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ASML were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ASML by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $667.12 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $707.84 and its 200-day moving average is $773.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.