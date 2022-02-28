Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,882 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NYSE:FL opened at $29.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

