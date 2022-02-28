Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,984 shares of company stock worth $5,301,399 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

