Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 40,885 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

