Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.Tivity Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.840 EPS.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 432,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 80,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

