TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $37.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.32 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $37.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $147.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 million to $160.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $148.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.
TRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 218.19%.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
