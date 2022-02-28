TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches Market Cap of $11,514.68

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $11,514.68 and $4.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.57 or 0.06866364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,312.19 or 1.00117537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003121 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

