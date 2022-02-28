Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after buying an additional 1,014,332 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

