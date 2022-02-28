Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at TD Securities

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

