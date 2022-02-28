Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMQ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $140.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth $251,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

