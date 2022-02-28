TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $348.78 Million

Analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to announce sales of $348.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $358.19 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $309.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 230.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. 804,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,384. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

