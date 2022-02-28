TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.890-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

