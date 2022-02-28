Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) PT Raised to $20.50 at B. Riley

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $476.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 96,001 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

