TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Several analysts have commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TPVG opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

