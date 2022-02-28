TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.
Several analysts have commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.
TPVG opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.25.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.