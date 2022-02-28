TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3,621.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $33.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.