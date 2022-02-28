TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TrueCar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TrueCar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

TRUE has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

