Truist Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Virgin Galactic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $24,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

