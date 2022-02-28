Truist Financial Comments on Camping World Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camping World in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of CWH opened at $30.11 on Monday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Camping World by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

