TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55.
In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.
TTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTEC (TTEC)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.