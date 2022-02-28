Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 29,398 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

