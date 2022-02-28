Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

