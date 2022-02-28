Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $152,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 50.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 339,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 158.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 122,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.48 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.