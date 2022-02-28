Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TRQ opened at C$26.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$27.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

