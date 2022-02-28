Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of TPC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,148,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $20.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.
In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
