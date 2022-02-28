Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,148,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.96. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.