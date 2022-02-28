Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 2,600 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $15,949,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 150.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $15.05 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.68 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

