Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

