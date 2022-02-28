Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 103,600 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 103,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

NYSE:LPI opened at $73.91 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.95.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.