Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 2,985 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BW opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

