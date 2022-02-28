Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 222,629 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,629 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:APTS opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.