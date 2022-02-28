Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 96,702 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.25 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

