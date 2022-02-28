Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $172.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

