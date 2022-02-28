Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 13,738 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veoneer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veoneer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Veoneer by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veoneer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Veoneer by 1,969.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.37. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

