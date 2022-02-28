U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.