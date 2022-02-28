Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. 711,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,650,174. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

