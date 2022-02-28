UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 166,857 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,857 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $565,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,660,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.