UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $491,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $4,717,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $17,254,882,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.42. The stock had a trading volume of 103,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.46 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.